Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 240,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 157.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,496,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,121,000 after buying an additional 2,140,787 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after buying an additional 1,669,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.84. 15,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

