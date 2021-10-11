Jump Financial LLC Purchases 6,404 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,745. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

