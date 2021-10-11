Jump Financial LLC Sells 386,924 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.91. The stock had a trading volume of 402,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,608,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.