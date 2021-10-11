Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

NYSE KTB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.65. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

