Jump Financial LLC Takes $4.97 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 544,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 209.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,208,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 120.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after buying an additional 399,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.30. 785,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,668,336. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

