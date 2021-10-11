Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

KPTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

