Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $552.42 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Kava has a market capitalization of $552.42 million and approximately $111.62 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00010561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00096089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.57 or 0.00432808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 147,202,297 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

