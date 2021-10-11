Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 159,652 Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,652 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $6,235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $6,000,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSGU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

