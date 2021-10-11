Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.54 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.97 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.