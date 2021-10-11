Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $485.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.00 million and the highest is $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

KMT opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.