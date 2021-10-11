KeyCorp Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $155.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.74.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 459,803 shares of company stock valued at $50,342,331. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 82.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 112.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

