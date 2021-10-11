KeyCorp Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $131.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.09% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.
ALB opened at $215.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day moving average is $187.35. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
