KeyCorp Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $131.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.29.

ALB opened at $215.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day moving average is $187.35. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,699 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

