Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.29

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $925.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 25.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

