Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,699,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,435,000 after acquiring an additional 311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,404,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.47 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

