Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

KGF opened at GBX 324.30 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 353.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.31. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.09). The stock has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

