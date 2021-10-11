Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €104.82 ($123.32).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBX shares. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

ETR KBX opened at €90.82 ($106.85) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

