KoHo Chain Achieves Market Cap of $418,373.73 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. KoHo Chain has a total market cap of $418,373.73 and $16,817.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00126037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00080052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.45 or 1.00053357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.74 or 0.06220237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002982 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

KoHo Chain Coin Trading

