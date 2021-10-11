Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $90.42

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.42, but opened at $93.79. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $91.42, with a volume of 3,873 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,044,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

