Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 81,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 466,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,066,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

TV stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.