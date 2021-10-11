Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,267,991 shares of company stock valued at $305,253,440. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

