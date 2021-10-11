Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 452.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,939 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,757,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 66.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

