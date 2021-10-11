Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 115,455 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 83.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in State Street by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 607.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 590,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 507,138 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in State Street by 5,228.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 499,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

STT opened at $91.20 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

