Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 134.1% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in 51job by 599.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 394,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in 51job by 94.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,518,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in 51job by 3,762.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 164,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 159,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.67. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.