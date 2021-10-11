Lead Wallet Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $171,546.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00126166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.89 or 0.99894351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.29 or 0.06012264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

