Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $168.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.86. Lear has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.