LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives €142.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €142.94 ($168.17).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of LEG traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €123.10 ($144.82). The stock had a trading volume of 112,181 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €123.84. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

