Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.42 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.24% of nVent Electric worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 413,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,458,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after buying an additional 169,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

