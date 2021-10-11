Legal & General Group Plc Sells 10,262 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

