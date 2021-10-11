Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,249 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,028 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Performance Food Group worth $13,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,649 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,605 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 172,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.