Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,966 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IART. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,863,000 after purchasing an additional 239,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after buying an additional 70,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $67.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

