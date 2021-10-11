Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.12

Shares of Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 119391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $603.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.