Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 26,334.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,828 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $109.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.48. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $109.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

