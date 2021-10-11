Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period.

PAVE opened at $26.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

