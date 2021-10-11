Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60,602 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11,721.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,602 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.74 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

