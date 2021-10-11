Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Lion alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Lion Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.