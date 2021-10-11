LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.90 million and the highest is $118.60 million. LivePerson posted sales of $94.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $468.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.74 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $587.71 million, with estimates ranging from $569.20 million to $598.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,181. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.