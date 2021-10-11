Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Critical Analysis

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.62 -$35.45 million $0.03 852.67 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $91.18 million 5.47 $35.31 million $1.57 10.26

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 49.57% 10.50% 6.06%

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats Logan Ridge Finance on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors.

