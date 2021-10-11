London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Plans $0.01 Final Dividend

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0138 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

London City Equities Company Profile

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

