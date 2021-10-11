LPL Financial LLC Acquires 84,324 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $130,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,123,000 after buying an additional 369,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $121.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.