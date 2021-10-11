LPL Financial LLC Buys 139,062 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $161,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 121,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 734,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,224,000 after acquiring an additional 37,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 348,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.10 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

