LPL Financial LLC Has $121.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $121,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $246.13 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $195.75 and a twelve month high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.40 and a 200-day moving average of $246.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

