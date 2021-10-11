LPL Financial LLC Purchases 94,442 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $185,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after buying an additional 211,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,181,000 after buying an additional 149,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,034,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $133.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

