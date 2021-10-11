LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0785 on Major Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $9.05 million and $173,314.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00209282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00096371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 217,843,640 coins and its circulating supply is 115,363,174 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.