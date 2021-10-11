Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 10,000 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

