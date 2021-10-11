Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.24. 84,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,664,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.