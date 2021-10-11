Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.33.

MPC opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

