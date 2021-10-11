MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $410.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.70 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

