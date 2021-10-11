Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.57. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

