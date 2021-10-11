Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.57. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Analyst Recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.