Marlowe (LON:MRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $950.00

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 927.25 ($12.11), with a volume of 5404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($12.15).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marlowe from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 837.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 812.83. The firm has a market cap of £711.05 million and a PE ratio of -300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

In other Marlowe news, insider Alex Dacre purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017 ($32,684.87).

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.