Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 7,631 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 4.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $135,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $294.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.89. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

